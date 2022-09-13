Emergent Method to consult on Kansas State University’s strategic plan 

Baton Rouge-based Emergent Method was selected in July to support Kansas State University’s strategic planning initiative called Next-Gen K-State, launched Monday, the consulting firm announced.

Emergent Method partners John Snow and Robyn Stiles will work with an advisory committee selected for the initiative to craft a strategic plan for Kansas State to become a “model for land-grant universities” in the U.S., according to the university.

From now until July 2023, Emergent Method will provide Kansas State’s advisory committee with stakeholder engagement and outreach, strategic planning, research and analysis, project management and facilitation, organizational design and strategic communication support services. Read more about the initiative and Emergent Method.