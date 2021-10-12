Emergent Method recommended to assist with DDD director search

The DDD Commission Executive Committee today recommended Emergent Method as the third-party consulting firm to assist the board in its search to replace Davis Rhorer, the longtime executive director who died in March.

The committee chose between proposals from Emergent Method, SSA Consulting and Pinson and Associates, with Emergent Method receiving the most votes.

Besides a detailed proposal, chairwoman Melanie Montanaro says Emergent Method’s resources will aid in moving the search forward.

“They have a downtown headquarters and are invested in downtown,” Montanaro says.

Emergent Method’s proposal, similar to the others, gave a three- to six-month time frame to identify the best candidates, though Montanaro says the window will be extended because of necessary “administrative decisions.”

Besides Montanaro, the committee of DDD commission board members include Eric Dexter, Jude Melville and Prescott Bailey. They will recommend the hiring of Emergent Method to the full board at a meeting that could happen as soon as next week. If OK’d, the decision then goes to the parish attorney for final approval.

Other items discussed at Tuesday’s DDD meeting include: