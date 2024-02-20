Emergency management firm launches in Baton Rouge 

A group of emergency management experts is launching a new veteran-owned disaster services company in Baton Rouge.

Five Score Partners will specialize in disaster services, including emergency response consulting, short- and long-term recovery, hazard mitigation planning, and crisis leadership consulting.

The five-member leadership team of Five Score Partners has more than 100 years of experience combined. The owners have worked some of the nation’s most challenging and notorious disasters including the Los Angeles riots, the Northridge earthquake in California, Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and several others that have impacted Gulf Coast states; the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

They plan to work with both the public and private sectors, as well as with nonprofits.

Among the group is Mark Cooper, former Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief of staff, and retired Marine Corps Col. Mark Riley.