Embattled FEMA asks for more funding as hurricane season approaches 

Another grueling summer disaster season is forecast as the Federal Emergency Management Agency faces mounting pressure amid criticism, a ballooning portfolio, and pleas to Congress for more funding.

The agency manages more than 300 disaster declarations a year, a dramatic increase from the average of 108 disasters it responded to just a decade ago. For 2022, the disaster outlook is daunting.

Wildfires are expected to burn through millions of acres as Western states struggle with another spring drought, and a busy Atlantic hurricane season is on track to wreak havoc well into the autumn.

Meanwhile, tornadoes are forecast to continue destroying homes and businesses throughout the Central Plains as COVID-19 numbers, once again, tick up, adding another complicated layer to disaster response.

“That is the world we’re living in now. The storms are more frequent. The storms are more intense. And we need to be ready,” David Bibo, FEMA deputy associate administrator for response and recovery, told States Newsroom in a late April interview.

FEMA is asking Congress for more money in the coming years to address the ever-increasing number of disasters it responds to annually. U.S. lawmakers provided the agency with $23.9 billion for the current fiscal year, a $2.19 billion boost from the prior year.

But still more is needed, officials say, leading FEMA to request Congress increase its funding during the next fiscal year, slated to begin in October, to $25.1 billion in discretionary spending.

FEMA officials have yet to testify on Capitol Hill about the request, though some lawmakers are questioning the way the agency responds to natural disasters and how it revised the National Flood Insurance Program.

During a hearing with the FEMA administrator last month, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said he believed the agency was discriminating against people in several states due to the “huge surge in flood insurance rates,” that resulted from FEMA’s changes to the program.

He noted that some of his constituents had their annual flood insurance costs go from around $600 to $7,000, $8,000 or $9,000 per year.

“I’m having a lot of trouble understanding how you can be talking about equity and addressing marginalized or underserved communities, when FEMA is administratively thrusting these types of actions on our constituents,” Graves said. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.