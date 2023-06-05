Email and meetings now take up 40% of an employee’s workweek 

Workers are now spending nearly two workdays each week in meetings and on email, which might explain why it can feel like there is not enough time to accomplish everything at work, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The amount of time sunk into meetings and email is part of new data collected by Microsoft on the activity of millions of workers who use the company’s business applications. The data is part of the software maker’s annual study of workplace productivity trends.

Researchers found that the 25% most active users of its apps—in other words, people who use Microsoft’s business software for much of their online work activity—spent an average of 8.8 hours a week reading and writing emails and 7.5 hours logging meetings.

Both workers and bosses complain that digital overload is hurting innovation and productivity, a sentiment echoed in numerous workplace studies. In a separate Microsoft survey of 31,000 people worldwide, nearly two out of three said they struggled to find time and energy to do their actual job. Read the full story.