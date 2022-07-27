Ellemnop.Art aims to create a modern art community in Baton Rouge

More and more artists are going outside of fine art galleries and showing their work in coffee shops, restaurants, spas, local businesses and public spaces.

It’s a movement that makes art more accessible for consumers and creators, and Baton Rouge art collective Ellemnop.Art, pronounced like the letters in the alphabet “L-M-N-O-P,” is all for it.

The group highlights emerging and established Baton Rouge artists through virtual and in-person exhibitions, online marketing, pop-ups and art curation services for businesses and homes.

“We want to take art out of the traditional means,” says Ellemnop.Art co-owner Keidrick “Sensei” Alford. “We want to meet people where they’re at and then convert that to a space where people can enjoy art.”

Alford and Elle Mouton started Ellemnop.Art in 2019, right before the pandemic. The two longtime friends and LSU alumni wanted to create a digital platform for up-and-coming artists to share and sell their work. So they created a website spotlighting artists, where they can have virtual exhibitions and sell artwork and art enthusiasts can browse upcoming Ellemnop.Art events.

Both Mouton and Alford have always been art lovers. Outside of being a system administrator for a supply chain enterprise, Mouton is a photographer and digital artist. Shortly after launching, Alford and Mouton were invited to be curators at the Healthcare Gallery and Wellness Spa, where they were able to bring their virtual ideas for Ellemnop.Art into the physical world.

