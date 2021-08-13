Elite Roofing Supply buys former Sunbelt Rentals location

Elite Roofing Supply, an Arizona-based company that offers residential and commercial roofing products, bought the former Sunbelt Rentals location on Wooddale Boulevard in a $1.9 million deal Thursday.

Elite Roofing Supply also filed a commercial occupancy permit in May and a sign plan review earlier this month for the space.

Elite Roofing Supply has four other locations in Louisiana—Monroe, Lafayette, Bossier City and on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Sunbelt Rentals, a South Carolina-based company, has three other locations in Baton Rouge.

Elite Roofing Supply was represented by Doug Norman, regional vice president and managing partner, in the deal.

Norman could not be reached for comment by this afternoon’s publication deadline.