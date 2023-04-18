Elifin expands into Midwest with office in Columbus, Ohio

Baton Rouge-based commercial real estate firm Elifin Realty has expanded to Columbus, Ohio.

Heading the office is Keagan Finley, who joined Elifin in 2020 and is the firm’s senior vice president. He says the Elifin team was drawn to Columbus because of its high growth.

“Columbus is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation,” Finley says. “It made sense for us to come here.”

Finley started working the Columbus market in March and opened the office in early April. He has received more than 65 applications for agents, he says, and plans to hire 10 over the next two years.

Elifin President and CEO Mathew Laborde describes Columbus as an “economic development powerhouse.”

“We are excited to be there,” Laborde says.

