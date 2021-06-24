Elements Design Decor moving into Highland Place shopping center

A local interior design retailer is moving into the Highland Place shopping center on Highland Road, near the Country Club of Louisiana.

Amy David and Jennifer Murphy have signed a three-year lease for their new business, Elements Design Decor, to take over a 2,831-square-foot space in the center, which is anchored by French Market Bistro.

From the suite, Elements Design Decor will sell home goods, art and other decor, with David and Murphy also offering their interior design services.

Mark Hebert, who brokered the deal, says the addition of Elements brings the 40,000-square-foot shopping center back to 100% occupancy after a couple of tenants left during the pandemic.

“It’s a good sign things are getting back to normal,” Hebert says.

The business is expected to open later this summer.