Edwards to join New Orleans law firm when he leaves office 

Gov. John Bel Edwards will join New Orleans-based law firm Fishman Haygood as special counsel after he leaves office Monday.

Founded in 1996 with offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Fishman Haygood employs roughly 40 lawyers and specializes in corporate transactions and securities.

In his role, Edwards will work with the firm’s business and litigation teams but will focus specifically on securing renewable energy deals for Louisiana, according to an announcement from Fishman Haygood.

Fishman Haygood is engaged in renewable energy and energy efficiency deals, the firm details in its press release. It’s currently representing the landowner in a series of agreements with a subsidiary of Talos Energy, a Houston-based energy company that deals in carbon capture and storage.

The firm also is engaged in local and national litigation to enforce the plugging of nonproductive oil wells and the removal of abandoned equipment, efforts Edwards has championed during his time in office.

