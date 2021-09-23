Edwards says he’s confident Congress will come through with aid 

Gov. John Bel Edwards said today that he is confident Congress will ultimately pass a supplemental disaster aid package to benefit Louisiana and other states recovering from hurricanes, fires and freezes during the past two years, but acknowledged partisan politics could delay delivery, USA Today Network reports.

“There is significant help in the bill(s),” Edwards says of at least two measures that would provide $28 billion in disaster aid, not all of which would go to Louisiana. Edwards spoke to reporters from the White House during a virtual news conference. He’s been in Washington, D.C., since Monday lobbying for help.

The proposed legislation, which Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says is being held hostage by tying it to raising America’s debt ceiling and other budget priorities of President Joe Biden and Democrats, would address the damage from Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

Edwards says the state’s top priority is unmet housing needs, which he estimates to be at least $2.5 billion for Hurricane Ida and at least $1 billion for Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Read the full story.