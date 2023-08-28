Economists more confident US will avoid recession; small businesses not so much

Economists are more and more optimistic that the U.S. will avoid a recession, but small business owners remain skeptical, according to Inc.

The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics found that 70% of economists polled felt at least somewhat confident that the Federal Reserve could achieve a “soft landing.” That’s defined by one economic journal as a scenario in which the “central bank tightens monetary policy to fight inflation but does not cause a recession.”

This optimism marks a near complete reversal from an earlier survey in March, in which nearly 70% of economists felt “not very confident” or “not at all confident” about avoiding a hard landing.

And yet more than half of small business owners believe the U.S. is already in a recession, according to a new survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. That’s down slightly from the previous survey in May, however, and economists attest that the economy is moving in the right direction.

The recent GDPNow model at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta pegged real GDP growth in the third quarter at 5.8% as of mid-August, hardly recessionary. Read the full story.