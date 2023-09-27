EBR set to announce ‘new funding opportunities’ for developers, contractors

East Baton Rouge’s Office of Community Development is set to announce “new funding opportunities” for developers, contractors and nonprofits to address housing quality and affordability, according to the agenda for today’s Metro Council meeting.

The OCD is planning to hold a series of community meetings about the effort, which would involve requests for proposals and qualifications the council would be asked to approve.

The agenda also includes a request for $64,100 for software to help OCD manage federally funded programs, which has been problematic at times for the agency.

Also on today’s agenda:

An estimated $8.6 million property tax break under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for ExxonMobil’s potential advanced plastics recycling project. The total investment would be $155 million, but only $74.6 million is eligible for ITEP.

Authorizing acceptance of an $8.3 million grant for flood mitigation in the Dawson Creek watershed.

Authorizing the use of about $269,000 in federal funds to address façade and code violation repairs at the Hotel Lincoln, a historic building long seen as a target for redevelopment .

A report on media policies in peer cities. The request from council member Laurie Adams followed a lawsuit by Kiran Chawla, publisher of online news site Unfiltered with Kiran , alleging that a policy denying her access to information available to other media outlets is unconstitutional.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at City Hall downtown.