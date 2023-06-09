EBR schools superintendent named finalist for Florida post

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse is one of three finalists in the search for the next superintendent of schools in Broward County, Florida, the nation’s sixth-largest school district.

As reported by the South Florida SunSentinel, the Broward County board will publicly interview each of the finalists on Tuesday, June 13, and is scheduled to make its decision on June 15.

A New York native, Narcisse came to Baton Rouge in 2021 after working in school district administrative roles in Boston, Maryland, Nashville and Washington, D.C. He is the only finalist with experience as a superintendent. The other finalists are Peter Licata, assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County; and Luis Solano, deputy superintendent and CEO for Detroit schools.

Should Narcisse land the position, Baton Rouge would be in search of a new superintendent for the second time in three years. Read the full story from the SunSentinel.