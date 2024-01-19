EBR school system will search for its fourth superintendent in as many years 

Sito Narcisse announced Friday that he is stepping down as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Narcisse’s announcement comes following the school board’s decision last month not to renew his contract when it expires June 30. The board is expected to buy Narcisse out of the remainder of his contract and is voting on the proposal next week, WAFB-TV reports.

A New York native, Narcisse came to Baton Rouge in 2021 after working in school district administrative roles in Boston, Maryland, Nashville and Washington, D.C. His salary is set at $255,000 per year.

An interim superintendent could be named as early as Saturday and on the job Monday. If ultimately hired this year as expected, the new full-time superintendent would be the fourth to head the state’s second-largest traditional school district in as many years, WBRZ-TV reports.

See WAFB-TV’s coverage of Narcisse’s departure here and WBRZ-TV’s coverage here.