EBR sales tax collections for April up more than 14% year over year

If city-parish sales tax receipts are any indication, higher prices aren’t holding back East Baton Rouge Parish consumers.

EBR’s sales and use tax collections were up 14.45% in April compared to April 2021, while year-to-date collections were up 14.3%, according to the latest report from city-parish government. That growth rate outpaced the consumer price index, which rose 8.3% during the 12-month period that ended in April, suggesting inflation isn’t the sole driver of increases in local collections.

Tax collections from vehicle sales were down 6.51% compared to last April, though still up 2.38% year to date. Auto dealers recently have reported that used car prices have come down somewhat while supply constraints have limited new vehicle sales.