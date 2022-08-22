Metro Council set to extend flood zone development moratorium

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is set to extend the current moratorium for projects in designated flood hazard areas.
The 12-month moratorium was scheduled to expire next month. A proposal sponsored by five council members would extend the development pause an additional six months or until the council adopts permanent changes to the development code and/or a new stormwater master plan.
Under the current temporary rules, developers are supposed to ensure the property can withstand a storm of an intensity thought to have a 1% chance of occurring in a given year, known as a 100-year storm. Previous rules indicated developments had to build to a 25-year storm standard.
Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting:
- A twice-deferred measure to prohibit “camping in a public area,” which targets the homeless. Supporters have described it as a public safety measure meant to drive people to services, while advocates for the homeless say the proposal criminalizes homelessness and makes it harder to help unhoused residents.
- Authorizing Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office to almost $12.6 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing program grants.
- Authorizing the mayor and the Airport Commission to spend almost $2.4 million to extend by a year the contract Airport Management Group has to oversee federal and state-funded capital improvement projects at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
The Metro Council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.