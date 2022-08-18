EBR inching closer to establishing short-term rental rules

The Planning and Zoning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish is expected next month to take up proposed rules to govern short-term rentals.

The draft regulations would allow owner-occupied STRs in all single-family residential zoning districts. The owner would have to pay sales and occupancy taxes and be in the home at the same time as the rental occupants.

Whole-house rentals without the owner present would be allowed only with a conditional-use permit approved at a public hearing. In both cases, owners could lose their ability to legally rent their homes if three violations, such as excessive noise, are reported and adjudicated in a year.

It’s that second type of rental that inspires the most concern, says Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, adding that some hosts are more conscientious than others about noise and parties. He raises a question that may not have an answer unless and until the process is in place: How much weight will the Planning Commission give to neighbors’ concerns when considering granting a conditional-use permit?

“There are a lot of unknowns,” Lagucki says. “It’s probably going to take some time to sort through this.”

Planning staff define “short-term rental” as having an occupancy duration of 30 days or less. They have identified 460 short-term rental properties in East Baton Rouge Parish, not including houses within the city limits of Baker, Central or Zachary.

The current zoning ordinance doesn’t address short-term rentals in single-family residentially zoned properties, therefore the use is allowed. However, private restrictive covenants could ban short-term rentals in certain subdivisions, according to the parish attorney.

