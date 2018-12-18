EBR Council on Aging buys property to expand meal services

The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging today announced it has purchased a 2.8 acre property on North 18th Street for its Meals on Wheels and senior center hot meals services.

The property will be the site of a new 25,000-square-foot facility for preparing home-delivered meals as well as hot meals that are delivered to the 26 senior centers and meal sites across the parish.

The new building will have a commercial kitchen and meal packing facility, and parking space for agency’s fleet of Meals on Wheels vans and administrative offices for more than 60 employees.

The Council on Aging has been housed at its 5790 Florida Blvd. headquarters for over 30 years. It’s unclear if the agency will be moving its headquarters to the North 18th Street property, and council officials could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

However, Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who represents the district where the property is located, says it’s likely the headquarters will be relocated.

“The North 18th site has been an abandoned property in my district for a number of years,” Wicker says. “I am proud the Council on Aging is not only expanding services for seniors but investing in a much-needed area of the parish.”

The Council on Aging will begin the design phase of the facility in January, according to its announcement, with hopes of moving in sometime in 2020.