East Baton Rouge city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July compared to July 2021, according to the latest report.

The increase signals that consumers are still spending, despite the rising costs of retail goods and materials.

Meanwhile, vehicle tax collections were down year over year. The city-parish collected $1.69 million in July 2022 and $1.89 million in July 2021, a decrease of 10.64%. However, July’s total was a 1.28% increase over the $1.67 million collected in June.