EBR average weekly wages up nearly 6% in June from a year ago  

East Baton Rouge Parish average weekly wages increased by 5.8%, and the number of employed workers went up 3.2% between June 2021 and June 2022, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the country, employment went up 4% during that time, and wages 4.2%, putting Baton Rouge wage gains above the national average.

Among the 355 largest counties in the U.S., 340 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the second quarter of 2022, average weekly wages for the nation sat at $1,294, higher than East Baton Rouge Parish’s average of $1,152, despite the parish’s higher-than-average gain. Saratoga, New York, had the largest second-quarter over-the-year wage gain at 16.3% .

See the report.