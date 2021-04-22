EATEL to begin offering fiber optics-rich services to EBR residents

With EATEL’s franchise agreement renewal recently approved by the Metro Council, the Gonzales-based telecommunications provider will be able to offer East Baton Rouge Parish residents a new suite of fiber optics-rich services.

While the company already offers a suite of services to businesses throughout the parish, it marks the first time EBR residents will be able to access fiber-to-the-home connectivity—something EATEL has provided to its Ascension Parish customers for decades.

Extending the services to Baton Rouge’s residential customers has become particularly important during COVID-19, company officials say. As people continue to work remotely, they’re demanding increased connectivity for their home offices.

“It’s not often I receive phone calls from constituents who are excited about something that might happen in the right of way of their home and the disturbance that may cause when it comes to getting faster internet and the options EATEL might provide in the area,” says Metro Council member Dwight Hudson in a prepared statement. “Folks are excited about it.”

Last week’s council action effectively renews the parish’s franchise agreement with EATEL through 2031.

The company’s residential services include fiber-to-the-home, gig speed internet and whole home Wi-Fi as well as premium television and video, home security and telephone.

Over the past nine years, EATEL has invested in building a fiber-fueled network in EBR, according to Tressy Leindecker, executive vice president of sales and marketing.

The provider aims to begin providing the new services to parish residents by the end of 2021.