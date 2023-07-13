East Baton Rouge saw highest new business growth in Louisiana last year

Though down from the last two years, East Baton Rouge Parish saw the most new business applications in the state last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were nearly 9,800 new businesses established in East Baton Rouge Parish last year, a 24% drop from 2021 but still significantly higher than pre-pandemic averages. Orleans and Jefferson parishes followed last year with 9,408 and 8,045 new businesses, respectively.

The growth in startups is a reflection of larger societal and community changes in attitudes toward entrepreneurship.

As people were laid off from their jobs because of the pandemic, more unemployed workers considered entrepreneurship as a way to make money, says Andrew Fitzgerald, Baton Rouge Area Chamber senior vice president of business intelligence.

“People found that their steady jobs were not as steady as they anticipated,” Fitzgerald says, noting that local organizations like LSU’s Innovation Park, NexusLA and BRAC have worked to encourage entrepreneurship. “It’s a reflection of the entrepreneurial nature of people here.”

Along with new business application growth, the parish has also seen an increase in business establishments, or businesses with a physical location such as a store or an office, each quarter since 2021, Fitzgerald says, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data.