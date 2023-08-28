East Baton Rouge parish sees some of the largest wage increases in the state 

East Baton Rouge Parish saw the second largest average wage increase in Louisiana from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2023,according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average weekly wage rose by 10.7% to $1,074.

A reported by The Daily Advertiser, EBR lagged behind Orleans Parish, which had an average weekly wage of $1,311, but saw a smaller increase of 6.4%.

Seven Louisiana parishes were included in the dataset based on county size: Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans and St. Tammany. Wages in all of the Louisiana parishes on the list were on the rise, ranging from 6.4% to 12.3%, with Lafayette Parish seeing the highest increase by percentage.

Nationwide, 353 of the 361 included counties reported higher wages from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, including all seven of the Louisiana parishes.

However, even with the wage increases seen in EBR, weekly average wages remain far behind the national average, which in the first quarter of 2023 stood at $1,465. Read the full story.