East Baton Rouge Parish median property tax bill among highest in the state

East Baton Rouge Parish has one of the highest median property taxes in the state, according to data released today by the Tax Foundation.

Baton Rouge’s median property tax bill is $1,361, behind only Orleans and St. Tammany parishes. Orleans Parish has the highest median property tax in the state at $1,947.

Property taxes are considered a primary tool for financing local governments and generate a significant share of state and local revenues. In fiscal year 2020, property taxes accounted for 32.2% of total state and local tax collections in the U.S., more than any other source of tax revenue. Those tax dollars are used to fund schools, roads, police departments, fire and emergency medical services, and other services associated with residency and property ownership.

Property tax bills vary greatly between states and municipalities. While the average level of property taxes paid in 2021 across the U.S. was $1,682, the lowest were less than $200 a year.

Median property taxes in Allen, Avoyelles, East Carroll and West Carroll parishes in Louisiana were all below $200.

Here’s a breakdown of median property taxes in the Capital Region:

East Baton Rouge Parish: $1,361

Ascension Parish: $1,290

West Feliciana Parish: $1,177

West Baton Rouge Parish: $1,071

Livingston Parish: $957

Iberville Parish: $510

Pointe Coupee Parish: $456

St. Helena Parish: $412

East Feliciana Parish: $251

