East Baton Rouge led state in 2015 GDP, but growth lagged

East Baton Rouge Parish boasted Louisiana’s largest economy in 2015, but it fell far behind other parishes in terms of economic growth, according to new GDP data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For the first time, the BEA today released a prototype report on GDP by county , based on data from 2012 to 2015. The bureau plans to release more up-to-date GDP statistics by county next December, according to a BEA spokesperson.

East Baton Rouge produced $32.5 billion in goods and services in 2015, tops in the state—by far—according to the report. Coming in a distant second place was Orleans Parish, with a GDP of $21.8 billion.

Looking at GDP growth, however, East Baton Rouge lagged far behind most other parishes during the 2012-2015 period, falling to 49th out of 64 parishes.

In fact, East Baton Rouge GDP declined in 2015, down 5% from 2014’s $34.1 billion.

The most growth, meanwhile, was seen in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana, where massive LNG projects sparked an industrial construction boom in the area. Cameron’s GDP grew a whopping 67% in 2014 and 17% in 2015, producing an estimated $1 billion in goods and services that year.

The top five parish economies based on GDP in 2015 were:

East Baton Rouge: $32.5 billion Orleans: $21.8 billion Jefferson: $20.7 billion Lafayette: $16 billion Caddo: $15.2 billion

Read the BEA report here.