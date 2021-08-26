Early registration closing Tuesday for 225 GIVES

Early registration closes Tuesday for Capital Region 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to participate in the second annual 225 GIVES fundraising event, presented by Capital Area United Way.

The 24-hour fundraiser will be held on Giving Day, which is Nov. 30. In 2020, 225 GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for local nonprofits.

Among the 116 nonprofits already signed up for 225 GIVES are the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System and the Kids’ Orchestra.

The goal is to have 250 nonprofits signed up by the end of registration, says Katie Pritchett, senior vice president for impact and operations at Capital Area United Way. Early registration includes a $75 fee. Additional registration is open Sept. 1-Oct. 1 with a $100 fee.

Due to COVID-19, Pritchett and her team are still deciding whether Giving Day will go forward remotely, hybrid or in person.

The fundraising event is also soliciting sponsors through Oct. 1 for its Challenge Fund. Any organization or business can donate to the fund, which will go toward prizes for participating area nonprofits.