Drew Brees opening Stretch Zone franchise in Baton Rouge

Drew Brees is planning to open a Stretch Zone in Baton Rouge, the franchise company announced today.

Stretch Zone offers practitioner-assisted stretching aimed at increasing range of motion and relieving stiffness and soreness, all in a studio setting.

The Baton Rouge location will be the latest for Brees. He also owns Stretch Zone franchises in New Orleans, San Diego and the Midwest.

Stretch Zone, started in 2004, has 156 locations in 29 states, including three in Louisiana—Mandeville, Metairie and New Orleans.