Fort Lauderdale-based HVAC service company Air Pros USA announced it has acquired Denham Springs-based Dream Team Heating and Air.

Dream Team is a family-owned business that has operated in the Capital Region for nearly 20 years. The company could not be reached for comment prior to this afternoon’s deadline.

The acquisition expands Air Pros USA’s market reach in Louisiana, having acquired Doug’s Service Company in Thibodaux last year. Read the full announcement.