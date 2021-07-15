DraftKings gets license from Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Fantasy sports betting in Louisiana became a reality today after gaming company DraftKings Inc. gained approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its meeting.

The newly licensed DraftKings can now launch its daily fantasy sports product in select Louisiana parishes, including East Baton Rouge, where voters elected to legalize sports betting in 2018. Louisiana is the 44th state to license DraftKings’ games.

The company says it plans to make its betting products available as soon as possible, according to The Advocate, and expects to bring in $15.5 million in net revenue during its first year in Louisiana, which could generate more than $1 million in tax revenue for the state.