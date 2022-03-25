Downtown’s Blues Café wants to be a hub for live music 

In the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, the new Blues Café will combine jazz and blues music, Southern cuisine and specialty brunch cocktails when it opens later this spring.

Owned by the husband and wife duo Damon and Tameeka Stewart, The Blues Café will combine his love for blues musicians from his childhood with her knack for introducing people to new and interesting foods.

“My family loved blues and jazz, and of course the state of Louisiana is based on that, and also zydeco music,” Damon Stewart says. “We came up with the name because we thought (Baton Rouge) needed a restaurant that would cater to the music industry.”

Damon Stewart’s hope for the restaurant, taking the place of the former T&T Café on Third Street, is that it will attract both musicians and music lovers alike.

To start out, the café will feature live bands for weekend brunch, with plans to expand into the evening after a few months, Tameeka Stewart explains. Offering brunch, lunch and dinner menus, the restaurant will also serve specialty drinks, as well as mimosas, sparkling wine and other “things that you can relax to after a long day of work,” Damon Stewart says.

Tameeka Stewart, the café’s chef, is already familiar with Southern food favorites, having managed her catering business, Baton Rouge Personal Chef Services, since 2018.

“Damon and I have been in this business for some time now,” she explains. “I’ve been catering for over 15 years.”

But it was her husband, an AT&T contractor, who pushed her to bring her talents to a brick-and-mortar. “He does an awesome job helping me cater, so it’s kind of an easy transition,” she says with a laugh.

The Blues Café will also sponsor the fourth annual Sunset on the River, a cultural festival April 9 at the Riverfront Plaza. Read the full story about the new café from 225 magazine.