Downtown retailer plans to open bookstore in February

The owner of a downtown Baton Rouge plant shop and design studio plans to open a bookstore in his open space next door.

While independent bookstores are not exactly a growth industry—Baton Rouge institution Cottonwood Books closed this year—James Curtis says Baton Rouge Books can succeed in part by emphasizing Black authors and local history.

“A real neighborhood business should be about the neighborhood,” he says. “It should reflect the city.”

Curtis opened Outside Stimuli on Florida Street in 2019. He says his is the only Black-owned brick-and-mortar retail business downtown, which he finds problematic in a city where about half of the population is Black. He tried to launch an effort called Grow Downtown Retail that might have included an incubator catering to small businesses started during the pandemic but says local officials didn’t seem very supportive.

Curtis already controls the space next to his studio where he plans to open the bookstore in late February. He plans to give up his lease for the Plantriarch space around the corner on Third Street at the end of the year to focus on his other endeavors.

While he says he already has the funds to open Baton Rouge Books, he has been selling custom pencil holders as a way to raise more money to support the store and get the public involved in the project.