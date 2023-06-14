DOTD would pay city-parish $5M to cooperate on City Park Lake, I-10 projects under proposed agreement

East Baton Rouge Parish’s City Park Lake dredging effort and the state’s Interstate 10 widening work will overlap, so the two sides have drawn up an agreement to facilitate both projects.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would pay the city-parish $5 million, while the city-parish would grant DOTD the additional right of way and servitude needed to complete the planned bridge project over City Park Lake. The city-parish would handle dredging and lake restoration and accept responsibility for any issues arising from that process, under a deal the Metro Council will consider approving today.

DOTD has not yet signed the agreement but has vetted the language and is ready to execute the agreement once the city-parish signs off, spokesperson Rodney Mallett says.

Other items on today’s Metro Council agenda include:

Providing an $8,000 retention bonus for the police communications officer job classification to help recruitment.

Allowing the Companion Animal Alliance to provide subsidized animal care for needy city-parish residents under criteria the CAA would establish. Under current law, the CAA can care only for animals it has impounded.

Applying to the state Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism to establish an LSU cultural district . Such districts allow for income and corporate franchise tax credits toward the rehabilitation of owner-occupied or revenue-generating historic structures and partial sales tax exemptions for sales of original art.

Providing $150,000 each to LSU and Southern University for programs to support entrepreneurs and “help small and minority businesses bridge society’s economic and digital divide.”

A report about overdose prevention in the parish.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at City Hall.