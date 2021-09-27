DOTD selects design for I-10 bridge over City Park Lake 

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced it has selected designs for the new Interstate 10 bridge and tower over City Park Lake, after seeking public input on the span

The selected designs are called bridge “Option C”—the “arched panel” design, and monument tower “Option A,” which prominently features a pelican motif. They were the top-scoring designs from the public, which responded to a poll offered online and in-person during a community open house event

The selected bridge design provides arched and rectangular exterior fascia panels and arches between its columns so that the design is visible from beneath the bridge and from the side. The design for the monument tower will pay tribute to the art deco style of the state Capitol building.