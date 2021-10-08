DOTD launches online survey for I-10 greenway path  

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is launching an online poll for identifying and prioritizing recreational amenities along the greenway beneath and alongside Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge, extending from Myrtle Street at Expressway Park southeast to E. Polk Street Park.

DOTD is partnering with BREC to ensure the greenway’s multiple-use path continues through these parks and links the existing Downtown Greenway to Dalrymple Drive and trails around City Park and University Lakes.

The poll is map-based, allowing participants to select from a list of proposed amenity types and

place them on a map of the greenway corridor where desired. Results of the poll will be used by designers to draft plans for the greenway corridor, which will then be presented to the public at an open house event later this year.

This poll is the second of several online public input opportunities for aspects of the I-10 project. The first poll, concluded in August, allowed design selection for the I-10 bridge spanning City Park Lake. Check out the poll here.