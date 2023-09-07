DOTD exploring options to lessen traffic impact during next phase of I-10 widening

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced it is exploring options for the second stage of the Interstate 10 reconstruction and widening project between Interstate-110 and Acadian Thruway.

Stage two of construction is currently set to begin in early 2025 but the decision to examine other options stems from a March 7 public meeting where concerns were expressed about traffic impacts and construction time.

DOTD and its I-10 widening project team are evaluating traffic management options comparing maintaining two lanes versus three lanes in each direction during stage two construction.

The first phase of the project began earlier this year, and any ongoing construction won’t be impacted by the traffic evaluation.

Schedule, cost, traffic impacts, and supply chain reliability are all being considered. The analysis should be completed by December, at which time the department will submit the results to the Federal Highway Administration for review. See the announcement.