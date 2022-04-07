Don’t use inflation as main factor in pay raise request 

Fast-rising consumer prices are pushing many employees to go to the mat for larger-than-normal pay increases, but many companies aren’t factoring inflation into what they’re paying yet because they’re worried about making quick decisions and overpaying, The Wall Street Journal reports.

For employees, it can be risky to base a request around inflation, since it affects everyone. Instead, employees should start by demonstrating their value to the company.

Another route is to let the boss suggest a number, and if it’s too low, ask how the company decided on that figure. From there, an employee can acknowledge the number as a start, but point out overlooked accomplishments that justify more.

If you’re trying to avoid negotiating, keep the conversation as fact-based as possible and write down what you plan to say beforehand.

Employees can also reference data on salary ranges. The pandemic gave rise to improved salary tracking websites that make it easier to get accurate pay data that is harder for employers to ignore. Read the full story.