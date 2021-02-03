Donelon: Tort reform effects on auto insurance rates won’t be known for two years

Though tort reform legislation—billed by many lawmakers as a way to lower auto insurance rates for both individuals and businesses—technically went into effect Jan. 1, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon doesn’t expect the effects of the legislation to show up in rates for another two years.

“Only cases that go to court would be affected by the tort reform legislation, and only 1% to 2% of these cases usually go to court,” Donelon says. “It will be after that that we’ll know what the effect is on rates because, typically, the cost of insurance as published on a state-by-state basis runs about two years behind real time.”

During legislative hearings last year, Donelon had said the tort reform legislation would bring down the price of car insurance policies by at least 10%, perhaps 25%, or maybe more. However, at the urging of the business community, none of the bills that passed came with a mandated reduction, making it more difficult to pinpoint exactly how much rates could go down.

“What passed last year is a version of tort reform,” Donelon says. “We don’t know how effective it’s going to be.”

Still, he’s anticipating a reduction in rates across the board. There’s already some indication, both nationally and statewide, that auto insurance prices fell in 2020 as the pandemic reduced driving, which Donelon says motivated insurance companies in Louisiana to lower their premiums in order to either keep their book of business or to scoop up more business from competitors.

But Louisiana still isn’t where it needs to be in terms of auto insurance rates, Donelon says. With some of the priciest policies in the nation, many businesses had already abandoned their truck fleets in favor of outsourcing.

Mark Peirce, who owns The Royal Standard, had two company-owned trucks until a few years ago, when the high insurance rates and potential for liability pushed him to outsource furniture deliveries.

“If the rates would go down, we’d consider getting back into it,” Peirce says. “We’ve shifted more into smaller home decor, but nowadays everybody wants everything delivered.”

Donelon says there will be more efforts in the Legislature this year to “revisit or expand on what was done last year.” If and when those bills pass, he expects companies to begin seeing their rates fall.