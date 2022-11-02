Does the new Jubans live up to its storied history?

Much has changed in the fine-dining world since Jubans first opened 40 years ago. So when the renovated and rebranded restaurant made its modern debut this spring, diners were pleased to find a space and menu that’s just as nostalgic as it is forward-thinking. A stunning design concocted by X Design and DNA Workshop is outfitted with brass and stone finishes and custom wallpaper and artwork, with nods to Baton Rouge culture and style throughout. Since its April reopening, it’s quickly reclaimed its reputation as a local icon.

Chef Chris Motto—formerly the longtime chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard and a fan favorite on Hell’s Kitchen—leads the kitchen, putting his own spin on the Jubans classics. The Hallelujah Crab is famous enough locally that the restaurant named one of its bar rooms after it. For a lighter take on this dish, try the crab toast, which showcases fried, crunchy soft shell crab on warm French bread. The Louisiana Two Birds is a true standout, with chicken-fried quail breast and a boudin-stuffed quail half atop salty and charred haricots verts and a savory cane syrup gastrique.

Read the full review of Jubans from 225 magazine.