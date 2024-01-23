Does productivity take a hit when working outside the office? 

Two new studies out this month shed light on whether employees are more or less productive when working outside of the office, Axios reports.

The first paper, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, looked across 43 industries in the private sector to see whether more remote-friendly occupations saw increased productivity during the pandemic period. Researchers didn’t find any meaningful effect.

Another report, a working paper from economists at the New York Fed, University of Virginia and Harvard, looked at just one Fortune 500 company and found more nuanced answers.

Before the pandemic, software engineers at this company either worked all together in one building—one team in close proximity— or were more dispersed across buildings, a system that more closely mimics a work-from-home environment. The type of team the engineers were on made a difference in how remote work changed their productivity. Read the full story from Axios.