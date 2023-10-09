Does Louisiana need a workforce development czar? 

The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission is part of the governor’s cabinet, which means they are appointed by, and report directly to, the state’s chief executive.

But the LWC doesn’t have authority over every aspect of the state’s workforce development efforts. Several agencies control different pots of money and oversee different workforce programs, consultants working with the state’s leading business lobby note.

“I would venture to say that almost every single state agency is doing some type of workforce training,” Sequitur Consulting founder Beverly Haydel told the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has proposed creating a single office to manage and coordinate those efforts, as part of a larger strategic plan meant to make the state more competitive with its regional neighbors. Other states have found success with dedicating a single cabinet-level official that oversees state programs and ensures they are aligned with regional initiatives, Haydel says.

Some of LABI’s proposals have been tried and shot down before, such as eliminating the state income tax and raising the gasoline tax. Consultants say LABI is working with officeholders, candidates for office and regional economic development organizations to identify the low-hanging fruit that can be addressed quickly.

Regarding the gas tax, Marie Centanni of Centanni Communications said there seems to be more appetite for raising the rate than one might expect, given multiple failures to do so in recent years, though many stakeholders would like to see internal changes to how the state transportation department handles the money it receives before raising taxes.

You can read LABI’s rundown of the LA23 Strategic Plan here.

Last month, LABI’s board named Will Green, who directs the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, as the organization’s next president and CEO.