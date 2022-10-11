Does Baton Rouge need a new attraction to lure visitors?

Fixing the metaphorical “potholes” that hold Baton Rouge back as a visitors’ destination will also improve the quality of life for people that live here and help attract new residents, the new president of Visit Baton Rouge says.

A visitor who has a good experience may say “maybe I could live here,” to themselves, which could be big in an era when so many remote workers can do their jobs from anywhere, Jill Kidder said at today’s Downtown Development District meeting.

“We are going to improve the economy,” she says, noting the tax revenue the industry creates. “Tourism is economic development.”

Kidder, the former head of the Louisiana Travel Association, was tapped to replace the retiring Paul Arrigo in June. She says a new strategic plan being developed for Visit Baton Rouge will include improving visitor mobility and entry points, including where cruise ships dock downtown, addressing litter and crime, and creating a “wonderful entertainment district.”

“Do we need a new ride?” she wondered aloud, meaning a new attraction for visitors. “I hope we’ll think about that long and hard and decide as a group if that’s something we need.”

During Mayor Kip Holden’s administration, officials proposed ALIVE, meant to be a major tourist attraction downtown on the Mississippi River, though voters twice rejected spending public dollars to create the project.