Do utilities charge you for their political spending? A PSC commissioner wants to know

A Louisiana Public Service Commission member wants to investigate whether the utilities under the PSC’s jurisdiction are using ratepayer funds for political spending.

Davante Lewis, who represents parts of the Capital Region, says he hasn’t been able to identify an existing rule against the practice, and doesn’t see a mechanism to enforce such a rule even if it did exist.

“I don’t want to say utilities are doing that, because I don’t truly know,” he says. “It’s hard to say they’re not doing it.”

PSC commissioners decide which expenses regulated utilities can charge ratepayers. Lewis names lobbying, professional association memberships, donations to nonprofits and most advertising as examples of expenses that he feels should not be baked into rates.

Lewis doesn’t mind certain types of advertising expenses, such as ads about storm preparedness, but doesn’t think consumers should pay for “a commercial just talking about the greatness of Entergy.”

Entergy didn’t respond to a request for comment in time for this story.

Lewis’ directive to staff “to open a docket investigating jurisdictional utilities use of ratepayer funds on political spending” is on the agenda for the PSC’s June 7 meeting in New Orleans and will move forward unless another commissioner objects, in which case the commission would put it to a vote.