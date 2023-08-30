DNA Workshop, Cox Communications recognized for diversity efforts  

DNA Workshop and Cox Communications are winners of this year’s Diversity Star awards from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. The awards were announced today during BRAC’s second annual Economic Inclusion Symposium.

The awards aim to highlight exceptional business practices taking place in the Capital Region that leverage the value of diversity in organizations.

DNA Workshop, an architecture firm specializing in designing affordable housing, was selected for its efforts to recruit a diverse group of individuals in terms of gender, race, sexual orientation, culture and nationality. According to BRAC, specific practices at the firm that earned it the award include its diversity of suppliers, the percentage of diverse employees and the company’s commitment to addressing affordable housing.

Cox Communications was selected for its diversity, equity and inclusion practices within the company and the community. BRAC highlighted Cox’s executive inclusion objective, which aims to improve the representation of people of color at the associate vice president level by 5% and the representation of women at the director level by 2%.