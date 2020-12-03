Retailers’ holiday complaints halt Corporate road work

After a dismal year of business due to shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers and restaurateurs along Corporate Boulevard were looking forward to an uptick in activity during the holiday shopping season, which officially kicked off last week.

So they were more than a little dismayed when construction crews recently began digging up and repairing portions of the busy street, reducing traffic on Corporate to one lane and, in some cases, blocking entrances to their parking lots.

“I’m happy they’re doing road repairs but the timing is a little unfortunate, being that this is our busiest season,” says Constance Deshotel, manager of Mint boutique. “I literally could not get into the parking lot today to get to work, and our delivery and freight companies haven’t been able to get here either. We’re still waiting on some Christmas orders they haven’t been able to drop off.”

More importantly, Deshotel worries that the work has kept customers away, as it has at nearby Mansur’s on the Boulevard.

“It’s terrible and I believe it’s affecting our business,” says Mansur’s general manager Derrick Davis. “I can’t blame everything on the construction because COVID is a factor, too, but things have gotten worse since they started the work.”

On a busy day before Thanksgiving last week, traffic was backed up at one point all the way from College Drive, at one end of Corporate, to Jefferson Highway at the other.

Mark Davis, who owns The Backpacker shop on Jefferson Highway near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard, says that with holiday sales comprising at least 25% of retailers’ revenues in an average year, tearing up a major retail thoroughfare in late November and December is unacceptable.

“This will further cripple businesses that are in desperate need of holiday traffic after an already difficult 2020,” Davis says.

City parish leaders say the nearly $900,000 construction project, which was scheduled to run from October until February, was initially launched in response to complaints from residents and merchants in the area, who noted the cracked, decaying condition of the nearly 20-year-old concrete roadway.

But because of the disruptions the work has caused, they have asked the contractor to put the repairs on hold until after the holidays.

“Some of the business people in the area reached out to us and said they felt it wasn’t the right time,” says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage. “So I got with the contractor this morning and they’re going to finish up the section they’re working on today and tomorrow and hopefully get it totally reopened by Monday or Tuesday of next week.”

Raiford says the decision was not done in response to inquiries from Daily Report, but was made independently after merchants reached out to the city-parish.

“We knew the work was scheduled to be done during the holidays but we had to schedule it and did not anticipate the problems it would cause,” he says. “Now that we are aware, we are putting it off until the beginning of the year.”