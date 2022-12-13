Disney’s new ‘National Treasure’ series serves as a love letter to Baton Rouge 

After 15 years on hiatus, Disney’s National Treasure franchise returns this week with a Baton Rouge-set streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, written and produced by the same team behind the original duology.

The Disney+ show, shot primarily at Celtic Studios, reunites husband and wife screenwriting duo Cormac and Marianne Wibberley with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The Wibberleys wanted to find a location for their new story focusing on underrepresented history. Toying around with filming in New Orleans and Florida, the team ultimately settled on Baton Rouge, which the Wibberleys described as “Washington-esque” in its historicism.

Using local icons like Squeaky Pete’s bar, the USS Kidd and City Club during production, the series is “a tour of Baton Rouge, a love letter” to the city, Marianne says.

A theme of underrepresentation and celebration extends into the main character the Wibberleys wrote to take over for Nicholas Cage’s Ben Gates as the franchise’s lead.

Lead actress Lisette Olivera portrays Jess Valenzuela, who over the course of the series, races against a black-market antiquities dealer, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, to uncover the mysterious connections her family has with a lost Pan-American treasure.

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with new episodes every Wednesday.

