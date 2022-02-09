Disney to start filming ‘National Treasure’ TV series in Baton Rouge this month 

Disney+’s National Treasure TV series is set to start filming in Baton Rouge later this month.

This series is in the spirit of the National Treasure movie franchise with actress Lisette Alexis portraying a talented puzzle solver on an adventure to uncover her truth and to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge. The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer.

The production has been preparing since November and cameras will roll both on sound stages at Celtic Studios and across the city. Familiar Baton Rouge historical spots will be featured in the series. The production is scheduled to shoot into July and will bring millions of dollars to the local economy, according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office.

“This project will create hundreds of jobs for Louisiana’s film industry professionals and utilize local vendors and services,” says Katie Patton Pryor, executive director of The Baton Rouge Film Commission.