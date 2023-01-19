​​DISH, DIRECTTV/U-verse blame station’s owners for WVLA’s absence

TV providers are pointing fingers at WVLA’s corporate management for the channel’s continued absence from their local viewers’ screens.

WVLA-NBC, owned by White Knight Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar Media Group, pulled its signals from local DIRECTV and U-verse homes Oct. 7, says Thomas Tyrer, a spokesperson for DIRECTTV. The DISH and White Knight Broadcasting programming contract expired on Jan. 6, leading to the same result, DISH says.

Both companies say they wanted to keep WVLA and other affected stations in their lineups while negotiations continue. Tyrer says DIRECTTV “agreed to pay White Knight whatever new rates we eventually agree upon retroactive to Oct. 7,” but White Knight refused.

Nexstar and White Knight did not respond to emails seeking comment in time for this report.

“By law, White Knight can refuse any compromise we offer and has the right to suspend WVLA-NBC from your channel lineup—which we had wanted to avoid,” DIRECTTV says in a prepared statement. “Broadcasters like White Knight will often suspend cable, satellite, or streaming customers’ access for a brief period in an attempt to negotiate higher rates for themselves for the next three or more years.”

The disputes are not limited to Baton Rouge. Channels associated with White Knight and Mission Broadcasting (which Nexstar also operates) were removed in 28 DISH markets nationwide, DISH says.

“The demanded fees are unreasonable given that Mission and White Knight’s viewership on DISH have significantly declined over the past three years,” says Brian Neylon, DISH TV group president, in a prepared statement.

Local subscribers have other options to get WVLA or NBC content, including the network’s website, the BRProud app, the Peacock streaming service and free over the air on channel 33.

AT&T spun off DIRECTV and U-Verse into a separate company in 2021.