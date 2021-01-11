Dillard’s at Cortana Mall closing, paving way for Amazon developer

Dillard’s, the last store at the Cortana Mall, will close in April, WAFB-TV reports, an announcement that marks the completion of a monthslong back and forth with developers and the final end to Baton Rouge’s first major shopping mall.

The store is slated to be redeveloped into a warehouse by Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta company that has developed facilities for Amazon through the eastern half of the U.S.

Seefried is also currently building the Amazon distribution center by Bethany Church near Siegen Lane.

Daily Report has previously reported that Seefried spent much of 2019 and early 2020 trying to acquire the shuttered mall and its former anchor tenants in order to redevelop the site as a regional fulfillment and distribution center for Amazon.

Last May, Daily Report reported that Dillard’s was playing hardball and threatening to derail the whole deal, which would create 1,000 new jobs in north Baton Rouge.

