Digital concealed handgun permits can now be displayed on LA Wallet

Louisiana residents can now add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s digital driver’s license app, according to an announcement by app developer Envoc.

The company reports that thousands of app users have requested the permit be added to the app.

“Digital concealed handgun permits represent another first and another win for Louisiana citizens,” says Envoc President Calvin Fabre. “This is one more credential added to our citizens’ digital wallets while remaining legal with law enforcement.”

All Louisiana law enforcement agencies will be notified of the digital credential’s legality through the state’s communication network.

The Louisiana State Police website will provide details of state reciprocity and recognition of Louisiana’s digital Concealed Handgun Permit credential and will notify concealed handgun instructors of its validity. Read the full announcement.